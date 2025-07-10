Tevogen Bio Grants Restricted Stock to CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tevogen Bio Holdings ( (TVGN) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. approved restricted stock award grants, including 8,000,000 shares to CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi, bringing the total outstanding shares to 193,693,433. The shares will vest over several years, with specific conditions for vesting and restrictions on transfer prior to vesting, impacting the company’s stock management and executive compensation strategy.

Spark’s Take on TVGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TVGN is a Underperform.

Tevogen Bio Holdings faces substantial financial risks due to consistent losses and high leverage, which are typical in its industry. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics show speculative investment characteristics. However, the recent corporate event involving a strategic agreement provides a positive outlook for operational advancements, slightly balancing the financial and technical concerns.

More about Tevogen Bio Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 970,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $225M

