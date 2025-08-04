Tesson Holdings Appoints Independent Financial Adviser for Strategic Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tesson Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1201) ) has provided an announcement.

Tesson Holdings Limited has appointed SBI China Capital Hong Kong Securities Limited as the independent financial adviser to guide the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders regarding the Subscription Agreements and related transactions. This appointment, approved by the Independent Board Committee, is part of Tesson Holdings’ strategic financial planning, potentially impacting its corporate finance advisory and shareholder engagement.

More about Tesson Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 104,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$145M

