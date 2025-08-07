TESS Holdings Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts Amid Performance Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5074) ) has shared an update.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. announced revisions to its consolidated financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, due to a recorded non-operating expense and recent business performance trends. The company’s revised forecasts indicate a decrease in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners, primarily due to underperformance in the Energy Supply Segment and foreign exchange losses. Consequently, the dividend forecast has been reduced, aligning with the company’s policy to maintain a 30% payout ratio while ensuring internal reserves for future growth.

More about TESS Holdings Co., Ltd.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the engineering and energy supply sectors, focusing on renewable energy projects, electricity retailing, and biomass fuel supply. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 656,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.68B

