TESS Holdings Adjusts Financial Statements Amid Biomass Project Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5074) ) has issued an update.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. announced changes to its previously disclosed financial matters, specifically regarding the valuation of derivatives and deferred income taxes. The company recorded a significant loss on the valuation of derivatives due to foreign exchange contracts related to its biomass power project, resulting in a total loss of 1,828 million yen. Additionally, the start of operations at the biomass project led to a change in the statutory effective tax rate, resulting in a deferred tax gain of 831 million yen. These changes have already been reflected in the company’s financial forecasts, and any significant future impacts will be disclosed as necessary.

More about TESS Holdings Co., Ltd.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on large-scale biomass power generation projects. The company is involved in the procurement and management of PKS fuels, which are used in its power generation initiatives, particularly through its subsidiary Imari Green Power Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 656,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.68B

Find detailed analytics on 5074 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue