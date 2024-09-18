Tesco PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 100,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 371.73 pence per share, as part of its ongoing £1billion share repurchase program. This transaction, executed on 17 September 2024 through Goldman Sachs International, reduces the number of ordinary shares in issue to 6,854,670,664. The company aims to enable shareholders to recalibrate their holdings with the updated share count.

