Tesco PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Tesco PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its £1 billion share buyback program, with transactions occurring on September 25, 2024, at an average price of 365.15 pence per share. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 6,854,070,664. This move is in alignment with the authority granted by shareholders at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

