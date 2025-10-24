Tesco PLC Advances £1.45 Billion Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Tesco PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 4,139,850 ordinary shares at an average price of 444.27 pence per share as part of its £1.45 billion share buyback program. This move, following previous announcements in April and July 2025, reflects Tesco’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total number of shares in issue to 6,476,906,383, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TSCO) stock is a Buy with a £501.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco plc’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests a premium price. Overall, Tesco is well-positioned for growth, but maintaining financial discipline will be crucial.



More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company operates a wide range of supermarkets and hypermarkets, offering a variety of products including food, clothing, and electronics. Tesco is a significant player in the retail industry with a strong market presence in the UK and several other countries.

Average Trading Volume: 14,721,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £28.55B



