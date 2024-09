Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has continued its £1 billion share buyback program, announcing the purchase and cancellation of 100,000 ordinary shares on September 9, 2024. Following the transaction, the total number of remaining shares in issue is 6,855,270,664. The share purchase, executed by Goldman Sachs International, had an average price of 366.82 pence per share.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.