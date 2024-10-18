Tesco Bank CEO Sells Significant Shares in Tesco PLC

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Gerry Mallon, Chief Executive of Tesco Bank, has sold a significant number of Tesco PLC shares, totaling 598,169 shares, at prices around £3.54 per share. The transaction, conducted on October 16, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange, highlights ongoing executive share dealings at Tesco. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could reflect executive sentiment regarding the company’s stock performance.

