Terveystalo Reports Solid Profit Amid Revenue Decline

Terveystalo Oy Class A ( (TTALF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Terveystalo Oy Class A presented to its investors.

Terveystalo Oy Class A is a leading Finnish healthcare service provider, offering a wide range of medical services including occupational health, primary care, and specialized medical care, with operations extending into Sweden.

In its latest earnings report for January to September 2025, Terveystalo faced a decline in revenue but managed to maintain solid profitability due to strong operational performance. The company’s revenue decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 948.9 million, while adjusted operating profit increased by 9% to EUR 111.3 million.

Key financial highlights include a 9.7% increase in earnings per share to EUR 0.13, and a significant improvement in cash flow from operating activities, which rose to EUR 54.5 million. Despite a revenue decline in the Healthcare Services and Portfolio Businesses segments, operational efficiency and strategic measures, such as terminating low-margin contracts, bolstered profitability. In Sweden, profitability improved due to a profit improvement program, despite a revenue decline.

Looking ahead, Terveystalo is focusing on further enhancing its digital platforms and expanding its service offerings to meet diverse customer needs. The company expects its full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT to be between EUR 155-165 million, reflecting a positive outlook despite the challenging economic environment.

