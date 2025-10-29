Terramin Australia Limited Announces Major Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Terramin Australia Limited ( (AU:TZN) ) is now available.

Terramin Australia Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, with a maximum of 1,007,887,010 ordinary fully paid shares to be issued. This standard pro rata issue, which is non-renounceable, is expected to impact the company’s financial structure and potentially enhance its market positioning by raising capital for future projects.

More about Terramin Australia Limited

Terramin Australia Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include various minerals, and it operates with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 100,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$99.48M

For an in-depth examination of TZN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue