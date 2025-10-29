Terramin Australia Launches $38.3 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terramin Australia Limited ( (AU:TZN) ) has shared an announcement.

Terramin Australia Limited has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue to raise approximately $38.3 million by offering new shares to eligible shareholders. The offer is partially underwritten by Asipac Group Pty Ltd and includes a shortfall offer for additional shares, with the potential impact of strengthening the company’s financial position and providing opportunities for growth.

More about Terramin Australia Limited

Average Trading Volume: 100,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$99.48M

