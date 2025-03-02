Terramin Australia Begins Drilling at Tala Hamza Zinc Project

Terramin Australia Limited ( (AU:TZN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Terramin Australia Limited has commenced drilling at the Tala Hamza Zinc Project in Algeria, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development. This advancement is expected to provide substantial economic benefits, including job creation, infrastructure development, and increased export potential for Algeria, while positioning the project as a key contributor to the global zinc and lead markets.

More about Terramin Australia Limited

Terramin Australia Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on zinc and lead deposits. It is involved in the development of one of the largest undeveloped zinc and lead deposits globally, the Tala Hamza Zinc Project in Algeria.

YTD Price Performance: -12.09%

Average Trading Volume: 113,062

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$169.3M

