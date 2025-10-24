TerraCom Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from TerraCom Limited ( (AU:TER) ) is now available.

TerraCom Limited has announced the details for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Sydney. This meeting is a significant event for the company, providing an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s board and discuss future directions, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

More about TerraCom Limited

TerraCom Limited is an Australian-based mining resources company with a global presence, operating primarily in the coal sectors in Australia and South Africa. Known for being a low-cost producer, TerraCom focuses on delivering exceptional outcomes from its high-yielding diversified asset portfolio for investors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,755,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$71.29M

