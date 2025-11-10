Terra Critical Minerals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Targets at Mole River

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ) is now available.

Terra Critical Minerals Limited has identified new high-grade antimony exploration targets at its Mole River project in NSW, with significant anomalous antimony sampling results. The discovery of these targets at Mosman and Spring Rd prospects could enhance the company’s positioning in the critical metals market, potentially impacting its operations and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Terra Uranium Limited

Terra Critical Minerals Limited, trading as ASX:T92, is engaged in the exploration and development of critical metals in New South Wales, Australia. The company’s focus includes a portfolio of projects in the New England area, such as the Ottery Tin Mine, Castle Rag Silver deposit, Mole River base metals project, and Glen Eden, which hosts the largest tungsten deposit in NSW.

Average Trading Volume: 1,821,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.62M

