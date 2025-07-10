Terna Secures €1.5 Billion for Adriatic Link Energy Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Terna S.p.A. ( (IT:TRN) ) is now available.

Terna S.p.A. has secured 1.5 billion euros in financing from the European Investment Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, and SACE to develop the Adriatic Link, a strategic submarine power line connecting Marche and Abruzzo. This project aims to enhance energy exchange and integrate renewable sources in Central Italy, contributing to national energy security and economic development in cohesion regions. The financing underscores Terna’s strategic importance in modernizing Italy’s energy infrastructure and supporting the energy transition.

More about Terna S.p.A.

Terna S.p.A. is a leading European and global operator in electricity transmission, managing Italy’s national high-voltage transmission network. The company is committed to ensuring the safe, quality, and efficient operation of the national electricity system and plays a significant role in the energy transition towards decarbonization and integration of renewable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,967,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €16.95B

