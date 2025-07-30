Terna Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Terna S.p.A. ( (IT:TRN) ) has provided an announcement.

Terna S.p.A. has announced the availability of its Half-Year Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2025, following approval by its Board of Directors. The report, which includes an audit review, is accessible to the public through the company’s website and other authorized platforms, reflecting Terna’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Terna S.p.A.

Terna S.p.A. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on electricity transmission and grid management services. The company plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and efficiency of the power supply across Italy, with a significant emphasis on infrastructure development and technological innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 3,723,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €16.92B

