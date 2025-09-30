Terna Completes Strategic Acquisition of High-Voltage Network in Rome

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Terna S.p.A. ( (IT:TRN) ).

Terna S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of Rete 2, a company owning part of the high-voltage infrastructure in Rome, from Areti, part of the Acea Group. This strategic acquisition, valued at approximately €227 million, aligns with Terna’s 2024-2028 Industrial Plan and aims to enhance the operational management of the electricity network in Central Italy. The move is expected to create value and efficiency for the electricity system, with minimal impact on Terna’s financial leverage, and supports regulatory incentives for unifying high-voltage assets under Terna’s management.

More about Terna S.p.A.

Terna S.p.A. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the management and development of the national electricity transmission grid in Italy. The company is responsible for ensuring the security, quality, and cost-effectiveness of the electricity system, with a focus on integrating high-voltage networks and promoting efficient energy transmission.

Average Trading Volume: 3,063,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €17.17B

