TEPCO Secures Additional Financial Support for Nuclear Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings ( (JP:9501) ) has provided an announcement.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has received a 66 billion yen grant from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation as part of its ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath of a nuclear accident. This financial assistance is crucial for TEPCO as it continues to address compensation claims, ensuring support for those affected by the incident and maintaining its commitment to operational recovery and stakeholder responsibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9501) stock is a Hold with a Yen722.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings stock, see the JP:9501 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) operates in the energy industry, primarily focusing on electricity generation and distribution. The company is a major player in the Japanese market, with a significant emphasis on nuclear energy, which has been a critical component of its energy portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 99,015,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1300B

For an in-depth examination of 9501 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue