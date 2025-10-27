Tennant Minerals Unveils Maiden High-Grade Copper-Gold Resource at Bluebird

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tennant Minerals ( (AU:TMS) ).

Tennant Minerals has announced a maiden high-grade copper-gold Mineral Resource Estimate for its Bluebird discovery, highlighting significant open-pit mining potential. The discovery, which includes copper, gold, silver, and bismuth, is expected to support early production through the Tennant Creek Copper Alliance processing plan. The resource remains open to the west, indicating potential for long-term underground operations. This development marks a major milestone for Tennant Minerals, enhancing its resource base and positioning it for future growth in the critical and precious metals sector.

Tennant Minerals Ltd is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-grade copper and gold resources. The company operates within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory of Australia, an area known for its rich deposits of gold and copper.

