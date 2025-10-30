Tennant Minerals Advances Bluebird Project with Maiden Resource Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tennant Minerals ( (AU:TMS) ) is now available.

Tennant Minerals announced a significant milestone with the completion of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bluebird copper-gold deposit, marking a key step towards project development and early-stage production. The company has identified high-priority exploration targets based on new gravity data, which could potentially expand the Bluebird mineralisation footprint and enhance its long-term resource base, positioning Tennant Minerals for future growth and development.

Tennant Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is actively involved in the Tennant Creek region, aiming to expand its mineral resource base through advanced exploration techniques and project development studies.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.7M

