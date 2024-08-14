Tencent Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Tencent Holdings Limited (HK:0700) has released an update.

Tencent Holdings Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with significant year-on-year increases in revenue, gross profit, and profit attributable to equity holders, highlighted by an impressive 82% jump in profit for equity holders in the latest quarter. The results, reviewed by both the Auditor and the Audit Committee, reflect a solid growth trajectory for the company, with earnings per share also showing substantial growth. Despite a slight quarter-on-quarter dip in operating profit, the company’s interim financials demonstrate overall strong gains.

For further insights into HK:0700 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.