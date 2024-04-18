Tencent Music Files 2023 Annual Financial Report

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) has released an update.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a leader in China’s online music and audio entertainment sector, has announced the filing of its 2023 annual report, which includes audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023. The report is now available on both TME’s investor relations website and the SEC’s website, with hard copies available upon request to shareholders. TME is known for its popular music apps and services that cater to a wide range of music-related activities, from streaming to live performances.

