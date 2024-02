Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) has released an update.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Float Requirement by achieving over 500,000 publicly held shares, a milestone that rectifies their previous non-compliance issue from January 11, 2024. This achievement ensures the company’s continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market and marks the closure of the matter.

