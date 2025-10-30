Tenable Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Tenable Holdings ( (TENB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tenable Holdings presented to its investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that specializes in exposure management, offering a platform that helps organizations protect against cyber threats across various environments, including IT infrastructure and cloud systems. The company recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing strong revenue growth and profitability, driven by increased demand for its Tenable One Exposure Management platform. Key financial highlights include a revenue increase of 11% year-over-year to $252.4 million and a significant improvement in GAAP operating margin to 2.8% from a negative margin in the previous year. Non-GAAP operating margin also saw a notable rise to 23.3%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency. The company added 437 new enterprise platform customers and launched Tenable AI Exposure, a new solution to manage risks associated with generative AI. Looking ahead, Tenable has raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued revenue growth and improved profitability, as it remains committed to leading the shift towards proactive cybersecurity measures in the AI era.

