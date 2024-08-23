Ten Pao Group Declares Mid-Year Cash Dividend

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited (HK:1979) has released an update.

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.052 per share for the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2024. Shareholders can expect payment by 25 October 2024, following the book close period from 08 to 10 October. The announcement marks a new development for investors and reflects the company’s ongoing financial activities.

