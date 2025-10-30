Temple & Webster Group Ltd Announces Change in Substantial Holders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Temple & Webster Group Ltd ( (AU:TPW) ) is now available.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holders, as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders as of October 28, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact the company’s voting securities and influence within the market, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

More about Temple & Webster Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 370,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.97B

