Tempest Therapeutics and Adagene’s Promising Advances in Liver Cancer Treatment

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ((TPST)), Adagene, Inc. ((ADAG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The clinical study titled ‘A Phase Ib/II, Open-Label, Multicenter, Randomized Umbrella Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Multiple Immunotherapy-Based Treatment Combinations in Patients With Advanced Liver Cancers (Morpheus-Liver)’ aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of various immunotherapy combinations in treating advanced liver cancers. This study is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for patients with limited options, potentially improving outcomes in a challenging cancer type.

The study tests several interventions, including combinations of drugs like Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, and experimental drugs such as TPST-1120 and ADG126. These drugs are designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer, offering hope for more effective treatments.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are grouped into different arms to receive specific drug combinations, allowing researchers to compare efficacy and safety across treatments.

The study began on August 21, 2020, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments in the study.

The update could positively impact the stock performance of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) and Adagene, Inc. (ADAG), as successful outcomes may enhance their market positions. Investors are likely to watch closely, given the competitive landscape in cancer immunotherapy.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue