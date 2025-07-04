Tembo Capital Sells Major Stake in Spartan Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gascoyne Resources Limited ( (AU:SPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Tembo Capital Holdings UK Ltd, along with its associated entities, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Spartan Resources Limited as of July 2, 2025. This change was due to the sale of 110,347,830 ordinary shares, valued at A$210,764,355, which may impact Spartan Resources’ shareholder structure and influence the company’s strategic decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.20 price target.

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,063,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.49B

See more data about SPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

