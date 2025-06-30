Telus Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offers for Debt Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Telus ( (TSE:T) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Telus Corporation announced the results of its cash tender offers for two series of debt securities, with a total of US$318,255,000 aggregate principal amount of notes accepted for purchase. The offers, which were subject to certain conditions, have been successfully completed, with all validly tendered notes being accepted. This move is part of Telus’s financial strategy to manage its debt portfolio, supported by the recent issuance of US$1.5 billion in junior subordinated notes, reflecting the company’s proactive approach in optimizing its financial structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:T) stock is a Buy with a C$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telus stock, see the TSE:T Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:T Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:T is a Neutral.

Telus has strong financial performance with effective cost management and profitability, which is the most significant factor in its score. The company’s corporate events, particularly its strategic financing and acquisition efforts, bolster its financial flexibility and growth prospects. Technical analysis and valuation present moderate opportunities with a high dividend yield counteracting the premium P/E ratio. Overall, Telus exhibits stable performance with potential for growth and investor returns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:T stock, click here.

More about Telus

Telus Corporation is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, and video. The company primarily focuses on the Canadian market and is known for its commitment to customer service and innovative solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 15.35%

Average Trading Volume: 3,770,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.06B

For detailed information about T stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue