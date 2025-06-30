Telus Expands Cash Tender Offers for Debt Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Telus ( (TSE:T) ).

Telus Corporation announced the results of its cash tender offers for eight series of debt securities, increasing the maximum purchase amount to accommodate all tendered 3.95% and 4.10% Senior Notes, and a portion of the 4.40% Senior Notes. This strategic move allows Telus to manage its debt more effectively, potentially improving its financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:T) stock is a Buy with a C$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telus stock, see the TSE:T Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:T Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:T is a Neutral.

Telus has strong financial performance with effective cost management and profitability, which is the most significant factor in its score. The company’s corporate events, particularly its strategic financing and acquisition efforts, bolster its financial flexibility and growth prospects. Technical analysis and valuation present moderate opportunities with a high dividend yield counteracting the premium P/E ratio. Overall, Telus exhibits stable performance with potential for growth and investor returns.

More about Telus

Telus Corporation is a leading telecommunications company based in Canada, primarily offering a range of communication products and services. The company focuses on providing wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, and video services to consumers and businesses across the country.

YTD Price Performance: 15.35%

Average Trading Volume: 3,770,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.06B

