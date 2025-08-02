TELUS Digital Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Telus International (Cda), Inc. ( (TIXT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telus International (Cda), Inc. presented to its investors.
TELUS Digital, a global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences, has reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The company is known for its expertise in digital solutions, AI-fueled automation, and customer experience management.
In its latest earnings report, TELUS Digital highlighted a 7% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, reaching $699 million. This growth was primarily driven by services provided to existing clients and new client acquisitions. However, the company also reported a net loss of $272 million, largely due to a $224 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
Key financial metrics revealed that the company’s adjusted EBITDA was $94 million, down from $130 million in the previous year, reflecting increased operating expenses. The adjusted EBITDA margin also decreased to 13.4% from 19.9% last year. Despite these challenges, the company managed to generate $33 million in free cash flow, although this was significantly lower than the $95 million reported in the previous year.
Looking ahead, TELUS Digital remains focused on revenue growth and maintaining its operating margins amidst a competitive pricing environment. The management reiterated its full-year outlook for 2025, expecting revenue growth of approximately 2% on an organic basis and adjusted EBITDA of around $400 million.