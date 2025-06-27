TELUS Completes US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering to Bolster Financial Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telus ( (TSE:T) ) just unveiled an update.

TELUS has successfully closed its US$1.5 billion offering of Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Junior Subordinated Notes, which will be used to fund previously announced tender offers and potentially repay debt and support general corporate purposes. This financial maneuver is expected to strengthen TELUS’ financial position, enhance its operational flexibility, and potentially impact its market standing positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:T) stock is a Buy with a C$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telus stock, see the TSE:T Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:T Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:T is a Neutral.

Telus’s overall score reflects strong corporate strategies and solid financial performance, albeit with some caution due to high leverage and valuation concerns. The company’s dividend yield enhances its attractiveness, while strategic events indicate a positive growth trajectory.

More about Telus

TELUS is a leading communications technology company operating in over 45 countries, generating more than C$20 billion in annual revenue. It offers a wide range of broadband services for consumers, businesses, and the public sector, and is committed to leveraging technology for positive human outcomes. TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods are key business segments, focusing on preventive medicine, well-being technologies, and optimizing connections between producers and consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,774,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.15B

