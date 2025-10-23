Telstra Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Telstra Corporation Limited ( (AU:TLS) ) has issued an announcement.

Telstra Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 1,641,410 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 57,826,824 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Telstra’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance and market perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TLS) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telstra Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:TLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Telstra Corporation Limited

Telstra Group Limited operates within the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, internet, and other communication solutions. It is a leading provider in the Australian market, focusing on delivering connectivity and technology solutions to both individual consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 22,918,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.86B

See more data about TLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue