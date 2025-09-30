Telstra Updates on Market Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Telstra Corporation Limited ( (AU:TLS) ).

Telstra Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 28,448,778 ordinary fully paid securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 2,846,792 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Telstra’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and return value to shareholders, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Telstra Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line communications. The company is a major player in the Australian market, focusing on delivering advanced connectivity solutions to both individual consumers and businesses.

