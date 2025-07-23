Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Preclinical Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (TELO) ) is now available.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has announced promising preclinical results for its lead compound, Telomir-1, which demonstrated the ability to restore mitochondrial function in diseased human cell lines without causing cell proliferation. The study, conducted in collaboration with Smart Assays Biotechnologies, highlighted Telomir-1’s unique profile of enhancing mitochondrial energy production while reducing oxidative stress, setting it apart from other mitochondrial-targeted compounds. These findings suggest potential therapeutic applications for diseases characterized by mitochondrial failure and oxidative stress, such as Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The most recent analyst rating on (TELO) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock, see the TELO Stock Forecast page.

More about Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing compounds that target mitochondrial function. The company’s primary product, Telomir-1, is aimed at addressing mitochondrial dysfunction in various diseases, with a market focus on conditions like Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome and potentially other diseases involving mitochondrial failure.

Average Trading Volume: 3,104,230

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.5M

Learn more about TELO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue