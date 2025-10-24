Telia Company AB Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Telia Company Ab ( (TLSNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telia Company Ab presented to its investors.

Telia Company AB is a leading telecommunications operator in the Nordics and Baltics, providing world-class communication services through sustainable and secure networks to millions of people, businesses, and societies.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Telia Company AB announced a 1.1% increase in revenue to SEK 19.9 billion, with service revenue up by 1.0% driven by strong performance in Sweden and the Baltics. The company also reported a 4.4% rise in adjusted EBITDA, highlighting profitable service revenue growth and reduced operational expenses.

Key financial highlights include an increase in operating income to SEK 4.0 billion and a stable net income of SEK 2.5 billion. The company also saw a significant rise in free cash flow to SEK 2.9 billion, supported by higher working capital contributions and lower interest payments. Notably, Telia completed the divestment of its TV and Media business and announced strategic moves in Latvia and a public offer for Bredband2 AB.

Looking forward, Telia has upgraded its free cash flow outlook for 2025 to around SEK 8 billion and anticipates CAPEX to be around SEK 13 billion. The company remains focused on driving efficiency gains and enhancing its service offerings across its markets, aiming to maintain its position as a trusted and progressive partner in the telecommunications industry.

