Television Broadcasts Limited Reveals Financial Turnaround

Television Broadcasts Limited reported a 12% increase in core TV-related business revenue, driven by growth in Hong Kong TV Broadcasting and Mainland China Operations, although total group revenue dipped by 3% due to e-Commerce Business segment decline. The Group saw a notable improvement, achieving positive EBITDA for the first half of 2024, marking a substantial turnaround from the previous year’s losses. Despite these gains, the company did not recommend an interim dividend, reflecting cautious optimism in their financial recovery.

