Telenor ASA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Telenor ASA (ADR) ( (TELNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telenor ASA (ADR) presented to its investors.

Telenor ASA (ADR) is a leading telecommunications company operating in the Nordics and Asia, known for its customer-focused and technology-driven communication services. In the third quarter of 2025, Telenor reported solid financial performance, driven by strong results in the Nordics and steady progress in Asia. The company achieved a 2.7% increase in service revenues and a 5.4% rise in adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis, with free cash flow before M&A reaching NOK 4,191 million. Key highlights include a strategic partnership with Vodafone and continued growth in mobile subscriptions in the Nordics. Despite challenges in Asia, particularly in Bangladesh, Telenor’s strategic initiatives and cost management efforts contributed to positive EBITDA growth. Looking ahead, Telenor remains focused on delivering value to its customers and shareholders, with expectations of continued growth in service revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the remainder of 2025.

