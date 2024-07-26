Telefônica Brasil Revises Shareholder Capital Interest

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) has released an update.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. has announced an adjustment to the per-share Interest on Capital amount following share buybacks under the company’s program. Initially declared on July 15, 2024, the revised gross amount per share is now R$0.39562415244, with payment to shareholders based on their holdings as of July 26, 2024. The payment date is set for April 30, 2025, with the exact date to be determined by the company’s Executive Board.

