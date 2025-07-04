Telecom Plus Releases 2025 Annual Report and AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telecom Plus ( (GB:TEP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Telecom Plus PLC has announced the submission of its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025 to the National Storage Mechanism. The company has also dispatched documents related to its 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the AGM Circular, Notice, and Proxy form, to shareholders. These documents will be available on the company’s website, and the AGM is scheduled for 6 August 2025. This announcement ensures transparency and provides shareholders with essential information for the upcoming meeting, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and company governance.

Spark’s Take on GB:TEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEP is a Outperform.

Telecom Plus’s overall stock score of 73 reflects a balance of strengths in technical momentum and corporate events, with moderate financial performance and fair valuation. The company’s improved profit margins and positive corporate developments are offset by challenges in cash flow and revenue decline. The stock offers a strong dividend yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

More about Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including broadband, mobile, and energy solutions to consumers and businesses in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 137,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.54B

