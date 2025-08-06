Telecom Plus PLC Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Telecom Plus ( (GB:TEP) ).

Telecom Plus PLC announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed, including the approval of the 2025 Annual Report, Directors’ Remuneration Report, and a final dividend payment. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company well for continued stability and growth in its market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TEP) stock is a Buy with a £25.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Plus stock, see the GB:TEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEP is a Outperform.

Telecom Plus’s overall stock score of 73 reflects a balance of strengths in technical momentum and corporate events, with moderate financial performance and fair valuation. The company’s improved profit margins and positive corporate developments are offset by challenges in cash flow and revenue decline. The stock offers a strong dividend yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TEP stock, click here.

More about Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC, trading as Utility Warehouse and UW, operates in the UK as an integrated platform offering subscription-style essential household services.

Average Trading Volume: 120,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.5B

See more insights into TEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue