Telecom Plus Expands Customer Base with TalkTalk Acquisition

Telecom Plus is progressing well towards its medium-term goal of reaching 2 million customers, with a recent acquisition of 120,000 customers from TalkTalk, building on a previous acquisition of 95,000. The company is optimistic about enhancing customer value through cross-selling additional services, despite short-term costs associated with onboarding new customers. The acquisition is expected to increase total customer numbers by 25%, aligning with their FY26 financial guidance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TEP) stock is a Buy with a £25.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Plus stock, see the GB:TEP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEP is a Outperform.

Telecom Plus’s overall stock score of 73 reflects a balance of strengths in technical momentum and corporate events, with moderate financial performance and fair valuation. The company’s improved profit margins and positive corporate developments are offset by challenges in cash flow and revenue decline. The stock offers a strong dividend yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

Telecom Plus, operating as Utility Warehouse (UW), is the UK’s leading multiservice utility platform, providing subscription-style essential household services such as energy, broadband, mobile, and insurance. The company offers a single monthly bill for all services, ensuring good value and high service levels. Customers are acquired through a network of local UW Partners, and Telecom Plus is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 124,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.48B

