Telecom Plus Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

Telecom Plus ( (GB:TEP) ) has provided an update.

Telecom Plus PLC has announced its total number of ordinary shares at 80,077,140, excluding treasury shares, with 1,132,705 shares currently held in treasury. The total voting rights stand at the same figure, providing a basis for shareholders to assess their interests under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Additionally, 252,638 shares in the JSOP Share Trust have waived voting rights but are included in the total voting rights figure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TEP) stock is a Hold with a £1975.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Plus stock, see the GB:TEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEP is a Neutral.

Telecom Plus’s overall stock score reflects a balance of mixed financial performance, neutral technical indicators, and attractive valuation. The company’s strong dividend yield and reasonable P/E ratio are significant positives. However, the revenue decline and challenges in cash flow conversion are concerns that need addressing. The technical outlook is neutral, lacking strong momentum. These factors collectively result in a moderate overall score.

More about Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, broadband, and energy solutions. The company focuses on delivering value to its customers through bundled services and has a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 118,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.47B

