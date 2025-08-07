Telecom Italia Releases Financial Report and Announces CFO Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Telecom Italia SPA ( (IT:TITR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. has made available its half-year financial report for 2025, highlighting transparency and compliance with financial regulations. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Calaza, effective at the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition by supporting his successor until the third quarter results are presented.

More about Telecom Italia SPA

Telecom Italia S.p.A., operating under the TIM brand, is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including mobile, fixed-line, and internet services primarily in Italy.

Average Trading Volume: 24,772,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.08B

