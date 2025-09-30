Telecom Argentina Announces Board Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Telecom Argentina ( (TEO) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Telecom Argentina S.A. announced the resignation of Julian Akerman, a member of its Board of Directors, who stepped down due to personal reasons. The resignation, proposed by FGS Anses, will be reviewed by the Board in its upcoming meeting, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEO) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Argentina stock, see the TEO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TEO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEO is a Neutral.

Telecom Argentina’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows resilience in revenue growth and a strong asset base, despite challenges in profitability. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, with the stock trading below key moving averages and oversold conditions. Valuation is mixed, with a negative P/E ratio but a moderate dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on TEO stock, click here.

More about Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A. operates within the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line telephony, mobile communications, and broadband internet. The company primarily serves the Argentine market, focusing on delivering comprehensive connectivity solutions to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 247,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.47B

For a thorough assessment of TEO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue