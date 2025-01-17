Telecom Argentina Adjusts Denomination for Class 1 Notes to Enhance Trading

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Telecom Argentina ( (TEO) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 16, 2025, Telecom Argentina announced a change in the minimum denomination for its Class 1 Notes, originally issued in 2019 and maturing in 2026, from U.S.$1,000 to U.S.$1.00. This adjustment, following a partial redemption made on December 20, 2024, aims to facilitate the trading and settlement of these notes by allowing transactions of smaller fractions, thereby potentially increasing liquidity and accessibility for investors.

More about Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A. operates in the telecommunications industry, offering a wide range of services including fixed-line telephony, mobile communications, and internet services. The company is a significant player in the Argentine market, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: -8.99%

Average Trading Volume: 269,456

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.13B

Find detailed analytics on TEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.