Teladoc Health Welcomes Mala Murthy as New CEO

Teladoc Health has announced a key executive shift, appointing Mala Murthy as the acting CEO, succeeding Jason Gorevic, who is also stepping down from the Board. Murthy, with a solid financial background from her tenure as CFO since 2019 and previous experience at American Express, takes on the role with a boosted salary and increased bonus potential, along with a significant equity grant. This change reflects the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments and its commitment to strong leadership and financial management.

