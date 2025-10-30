Teladoc Health Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Teladoc Inc. ( (TDOC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Teladoc Inc. presented to its investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc. is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering a comprehensive range of medical and wellness solutions through its Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The company is recognized for its innovative approach to healthcare delivery, enhancing access and outcomes while reducing costs.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Teladoc Health reported a slight decline in revenue and a significant net loss compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company achieved results within the upper half of its guidance range, reflecting consistent execution and a focus on strategic priorities.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 2% decrease in revenue to $626.4 million and a net loss of $49.5 million. The Integrated Care segment saw a 2% revenue increase, while the BetterHelp segment experienced an 8% decline. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16% to $69.9 million, with the BetterHelp segment’s EBITDA dropping significantly by 75%.

Looking ahead, Teladoc Health remains committed to advancing its strategic initiatives, particularly in the Integrated Care segment, and expanding insurance acceptance for BetterHelp. The company anticipates modest revenue growth in Integrated Care, while BetterHelp is expected to face continued revenue challenges.

Overall, Teladoc Health’s management is focused on driving value through strategic growth initiatives, despite current financial pressures, and remains optimistic about future opportunities in the evolving virtual healthcare landscape.

