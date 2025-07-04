Tekna Secures Major Order for Titanium Powder in Aerospace Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tekna Holding AS ( (DE:8VB) ) has shared an update.

Tekna has secured a significant order valued at CAD 1.6 million for its high-performance titanium powder, marking a fivefold increase in monthly volume from a key customer in the U.S. aerospace and defense sector. This order highlights the growing demand for Tekna’s Ti64 titanium powder in Laser Powder Bed Fusion additive manufacturing, reflecting improved momentum in the sector and increased machine utilization by the customer.

Tekna is a world-leading provider of advanced materials and plasma systems, primarily serving industries such as aerospace and defense. The company specializes in high-performance titanium powders used in additive manufacturing, focusing on delivering premium quality materials for mission-critical applications.

